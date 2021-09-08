Sheikh Abdullah strengthened bonds of brotherhood: Rana

A statement of NC issued here said that Rana while leading the party cadre and leadership in paying homage to Abdullah on his 39th death anniversary urged them to take pledge to uphold and preserve the legacy of amity, brotherhood and communal harmony bequeathed by him.

Describing Abdullah as one of tallest leaders of the era of Mahatma Gandhi and Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan, Rana said that his secular and progressive outlook would continue to be a source of inspiration for generations.

He threw light on various facets of Abdullah’s life and recalled his contribution to ameliorate the conditions especially of those belonging to weaker and down-trodden segments of society.

Meanwhile, NC District President, Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen at a function held in the district said that people needed to follow the vision and ideals of Abdullah.