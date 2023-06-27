Shift from Deptt oriented budgeting to scheme based budgeting: Chief Secretary

Sources pointed out that the Chief Secretary was satisfied that physical completion of projects or works witnessed substantial improvement in comparison to achievements made during the previous years, which ensured quick institution of public infrastructure and public delivery system.

However, he expressed his dismay that despite his directions, the scheme based budget formulation and budget monitoring had not been adopted which could give a clear understanding about the budget utilization.

“As detailed discussion was held on various issues concerning the budget formulation which included further streamlining the timely release of funds through BEAMS so that set targets are achieved without any difficulty. The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to integrate all works or activities funded under different sources including centrally sponsored Schemes into one platform so that the public can have its eye on all the spendings made on infrastructure development in UT of J&K,” sources said.