Shift from Deptt oriented budgeting to scheme based budgeting: Chief Secretary

Jammu, June 27: Dismayed over the non-adoption of scheme based budget formulation and monitoring despite his directions, the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has ordered all Administrative departments, Budget Division, DED-II, Finance Department to “shift from department oriented budgeting to scheme based budgeting.”
In order to bring more clarity in the Capex Budget 2023-24 formulation, he had directed to "complete the process of disaggregating the department oriented budget into scheme base budget in a week’s time so that budget monitoring is done in a more result-oriented manner.”
“The next review shall be framed on scheme based allocation and utilization of funds,” Mehta ordered.
Official sources said that directions were issued by the Chief Secretary while chairing a meeting, regarding review of physical or financial progress achieved under UT Capex Budget 2022-23 and Capex Budget 2023-24, held earlier this month (on June 8) at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.
Official sources said that during the meeting, a review of physical or financial progress achieved under UT Capex Budget during the year 2022-23 and Capex Budget 2023-24 revealed that annual expenditure under Capex budget had registered an increasing trend since 2019-20 which was translating into higher number of project completion.
As per Director General, Development Expenditure Division (DED)-II, the number of projects completed under the UT sector has risen from 6933 in the year 2019-20 to 22766 in the year 2022-23.
“The current year's target has been pegged at 32615 which is a substantial increase over last year's achievements. A time series data has been prepared on the projects completed since 2010-11 which reveals that while there has been marginal increase in the number of projects completed in the year 2010-11 to 2019-20, the progress in the completion of projects has been phenomenal from the year 2019-20 onwards which bears witness to the speedy development after the abrogation of Article 370,” official sources mentioned, while referring to the minutes of the meeting.
Sources pointed out that the Chief Secretary was satisfied that physical completion of projects or works witnessed substantial improvement in comparison to achievements made during the previous years, which ensured quick institution of public infrastructure and public delivery system.
However, he expressed his dismay that despite his directions, the scheme based budget formulation and budget monitoring had not been adopted which could give a clear understanding about the budget utilization.
“As detailed discussion was held on various issues concerning the budget formulation which included further streamlining the timely release of funds through BEAMS so that set targets are achieved without any difficulty. The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to integrate all works or activities funded under different sources including centrally sponsored Schemes into one platform so that the public can have its eye on all the spendings made on infrastructure development in UT of J&K,” sources said.
Mehta also took note of various issues highlighted by the departments in uploading the details of CSS schemes on BEAMS portal and after detailed discussion on the implementation of Capex budget viz-a-viz Physical/Financial targets to be achieved during 2023-24.
In order to ensure the timely utilization of funds under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), the Chief Secretary had directed all the departments to “take up the matter of revalidation of unspent balance with the Finance Department within two days so the funds are timely revalidated and released to the departments." This would pave the way for further release of funds from the Government of India (GoI), the Chief Secretary had stated.
To ensure the timely release of Central Share under CSS, he had asked all the departments to engage with their respective Ministries in GoI to assess about the likely budget earmarked for J&K that could be released for respective scheme and had also directed the departments to ensure the uploading of legacy data on the respective portals in 15 days' time.
Another important direction was for all the departments, receiving 10 percent Matching Share under CSS from the UT Budget, they were asked to upload the respective activities on the Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS).
Official sources stated that after taking into consideration various issues highlighted by the Administrative Secretaries regarding the functioning of BEAMS, Mehta directed that a “system should be designed so that all the ongoing spill over activities are directly fetched into the next year's budget and gets reflected on BEAMS portal for their respective departments so that only new works are required to be uploaded on BEAMS portal.”
All the departments have been asked to report the issues faced by them while operating the BEAMS so that the same are fixed for which information Technology department will coordinate with the NIC and Budget section. DDOs or Planning Officers have been entrusted with the responsibility for regular updation of physical status of works on BEAMS portal so that month wise details of works completed is readily available.
The Chief Secretary directed that to ensure the uniform utilization of Capex Budget over the entire financial year and to avoid the rush of expenditure in the last quarter particularly in the month of March, all Administrative Departments would hold monthly review meetings in their respective departments. DED-II would also put an arrangement in place for monthly review of Capex budget viz-a-viz financial and physical targets.
“During the meeting, the Chief Secretary had also instructed all Administrative Departments to ensure uploading of balance activities within a week's time; to provide details of works completed from the year 2010 -11 onwards and the same would be included in the next review meeting. Science & Technology Department and Rural Development Department were asked to ensure 100 percent uploading of details of completed works on e-compendium portal in 3 days,” sources pointed out.
Administrative Secretaries were asked to strive to be among the top three ranks under the ranking of various Ministries or schemes of Government of India.