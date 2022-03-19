Shiv Sena activists protest in Jammu

The protest by Shiv Sena activists at Bari Brahmana area on the outskirts of the city was led by party's J&K unit president Manish Sahni and coincided with the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "We staged this peaceful protest to press for restoration of statehood and special status to Jammu and Kashmir. By special status, we mean reservation to local youth in government jobs and in admission to educational institutions," Sahni told reporters.