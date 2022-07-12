Shiv Sena carries out 'Tiranga' rally demanding restoration of statehood to J&K

The rally, led by J-K Shiv Sena president Manish Sahni, was taken out from Raghunath Mandir chowk and concluded peacefully at Purani Mandi in the interior city with participants distributing handbills containing a list of 25 issues.

We have taken out this rally to remind the central government of the promises made to the people of J-K on August 5, 2019 when our erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories and its special status was removed, Sahni told reporters here.