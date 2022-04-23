SHO among 3 cops suspended for dereliction of duty in rape case in Samba

On the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, they will also face a departmental inquiry for dereliction of duty in the matter related to the rape of a minor girl.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Imran, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rattan Lal, Head Constable Satwinder Singh were placed under suspension and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vijaypur, Vishal Manhas, was removed from his post and attached with Zonal police headquarter for "poor supervision and control", the officials said.

As per the complaint, a heinous crime was committed with an 11-year-old girl by accused Shammi after entering her house in Bazigar Basti in Vijaypur tehsil on intervening night of April 16 and 17, they said.