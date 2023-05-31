Shooting stones, mudslides block Jmu-Sgr national highway

Srinagar, May 31: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones on the road stretch between Ramban and Banihal, officials said on Wednesday.
Quoting a traffic official, news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) reported that mudslides and shooting stones have been reported from various stretches between Ramban and Banihal. National Highway is closed till further clearance, he said.
The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.