Shooting stones near newly opened T5 tunnel on Sgr-Jmu highway, DC writes to NHAI for assessment

Srinagar, April 02: Traffic was disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu highway following shooting stones near the portal of newly opened T5 tunnel in Panthyal prompting deputy commissioner Ramban to write to NHAI for technical assessment of the zone for protection measures, officials said.
They said that heavy shooting stones disrupted traffic movement on both sides of T5 tunnel on highway bypassing Panthyal.
"An army vehicle came under shooting stones while stones hit rare side of another vehicle. All passengers of the SUV are safe, they said.
The traffic officials said traffic was moving one by one at T5.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ramban has written to National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) for immediate protection measures to protect the lives of passengers travelling on the highway.
"Your immediate attention is invited towards the massive shooting stone activity hat occurred in forenoon today on 02.04.2023 near the mouth of South Portal of Tunnel T-5 (Tube 1), which was recently opened for vehicular traffic on 16.03.2023.
This has halted traffic on both sides of National Highwa-44, " it said.
It said that the lives of passengers entering/ exiting the tunnel will be at grave risk, if no remedial measures are immediately taken.
"In light of above, you are advised to get the vulnerable zone technically
assessed so that immediate protection measures are taken to protect the lives of
passengers travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (now NH-44) as well as Tunnel T-5 which has been constructed by your esteemed organization after overcoming so many challenges, the letter said.
The DC said that Tunnel T-5 after diversion of traffic from the old treacherous
Panthyal stretch on NH-44 has brought huge respite to the travellers and also helped in
better regulation of traffic in absence of