Shooting stones near newly opened T5 tunnel on Sgr-Jmu highway, DC writes to NHAI for assessment

Srinagar, April 02: Traffic was disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu highway following shooting stones near the portal of newly opened T5 tunnel in Panthyal prompting deputy commissioner Ramban to write to NHAI for technical assessment of the zone for protection measures, officials said.

They said that heavy shooting stones disrupted traffic movement on both sides of T5 tunnel on highway bypassing Panthyal.

"An army vehicle came under shooting stones while stones hit rare side of another vehicle. All passengers of the SUV are safe, they said.

The traffic officials said traffic was moving one by one at T5.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ramban has written to National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) for immediate protection measures to protect the lives of passengers travelling on the highway.