Shopian killing: Two killers identified, strict action will be taken against them, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of wrath laying ceremony of ITBP men, who died in Pahalgam accident yesterday, DGP said that the people have supported positive changes on the ground well, which doesn't suit the anti-peace elements, who are trying to disturb peace, news agency KNO reported.

“The way people supported positive moves. The calm situation on August 05 and 15 celebrations were appreciable and the people supported Amaranth Yatra in every possible way, which didn't suit the anti-peace elements. They try to disturb peace, but their attempts have been and will be foiled in the future as well,” the DGP said.