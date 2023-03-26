Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pracheen Marg | Rana for promotion of heritage route

Interacting with the media persons, Rana stressed the need for exploring this route optimally in the backdrop of the INTACH report, prepared after carrying out detailed mapping of all the important heritage assets like step-wells, ponds, Sarais, wells, temples and springs along the trails, which were once used and maintained by the pilgrims. The route starts from Kol Kandoli (Nagrota) on the National Highway 1A and passes through Jagdamba Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple - Jagti, Durga Mata Temple - Pangali, Shiv Temple - Thandapani - Drabi, Shiv Shakti Temple, Raja Mandleek Temple- and Raja Nowalgarh Temple – Marh, Drabi, Kali Mata Temple - Gundla Talab, Ram Darbar, Shiv Temple- Bamyal and Oli Temple Chhapanoo-Bamyal. By reviving this route, he said the devotees could go back home after paying obeisance at the Durbar of the Mata with enlightenment they have been searching all their life.

“Apart from spiritual aspect of the yatra, the promotion of Pracheen Marg will bring Jammu under focus and transform the economy of the peripheries from the City up to the cave shrine”, he said, adding that the pilgrim tourism has sustained the economy of Jammu and Kashmir in general and this region in particular during most difficult times post nineties and promoting these destinations by ensuring world class infrastructural facilities will prove catalyst for economic boom in this part of the country.