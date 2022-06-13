SI Recruitment: Probe panel asked to submit report within 15 days

Srinagar, Jun 13: The committee formed to probe into the alleged irregularities by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board in the written test for sub-Inspector posts in J&K police has been asked to submit its report by June 24.
As per an order issued by the GAD, thr committee headed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, R K Goyal, has Principal Secretary General Administration Department and Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as members. The committee which has been given an option to co-opt as may be required has been asked to submit report/ recommendations within 15 days from the date of the issue of the order which is June 10.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered a probe into the allegations of irregularities in Sub Inspector (SI) selection process and assured that fresh recruitment would be made after cancellation of earlier process if any irregularity was established.
The SI selection list by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) was displayed online on June 4. However, several aspirants had raised questions over the list and had described it as “unfair.” Various political parties too had joined the chorus.