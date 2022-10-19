SI recruitment scam: CBI arrests BSF Commandant

The accused Dr Karnial Singh is being produced today before the CJM, Jammu, news agency KNO reported.

CBI had registered a case on 03-08-2022 on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused including then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Hqrs, Paloura; then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); Ex Official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; Owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and unknown others on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on 27-03-2022. The results were declared on 04-06-2022.

There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination. The J&K Govt had constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into the same. It was alleged that the accused entered conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, Bengaluru based private company, beneficiary candidates & others, and caused gross irregularities in conduct of written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspector, the statement said.