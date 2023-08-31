Eight terrorists, aides absconding in TADA cases for three decades arrested in Doda: SIA

Srinagar, Aug 31: The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) has arrested eight absconding terrorists and their associates "involved in serious crimes of terrorism and disruptive activities."

A statement by the agency on Thursday said that the TADA cases were registered around three decades ago in different Police Stations of district Doda and charge sheeted in the TADA Court, Jammu.

"These absconding terrorists had managed to escape from the clutches of law for decades by going underground and remaining untraced for sometime and then resurfaced to enjoy normal family life at their native or some distant places. Some of these terrorist absconders have managed to get Government services and contracts, others found engaged in private businesses and even working in the Court," it said.

The arrested persons include Adil Farooq Faridi son of Abdul Ghani Faridi resident of H No. 230 Sahidi Chowk Jammu (Government employee presently posted in JK BOSE, Jammu), Mohd. Iqbal alias Javed son of Sikander Khan resident of Asthan Mohalla Doda, Mujahid Hussain alias Nisar Ahmed son of Abdul Rasheed Gathwan resident of Asthan Mohalla Doda , Tariq Hussain son of Ghulam Ali Misger resident of Barshalla Doda, Ishtiaq Ahmed Dev alias Ajaz Sim of Mohd. Ayoub Dev resident of Sah Mohalla Doda, Ajaz Ahmed alias Mohd. Iqbal son of Abdul Rehman resident of Dandi Bhaderwah, Jameel Ahmed alias Jugnu alias Chika Khan son of Faiz Ahmed resident of Kursari Bhaderwah and Ishfaq Ahmed son of Ghulam Ahmed Sheikh resident of Bun Doda (working as writer in Court Complex Doda). "They will be produced before the TADA / POTA court Jammu in pursuance of warrants issued against the aforementioned absconder terrorists," it said.