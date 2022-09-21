SIA conducts raids in 2 J&K districts to ascertain if arrested cop was involved in terror financing

"We are investigating to see if he (Ramzan) was also involved in terror funding as he has a number of accounts with transactions running into crores," an official said.



Denying bail to Ramzan on Tuesday, a local court observed that the police report about his 16 bank accounts with transactions of around Rs 6 crore and his contact with 10 foreign mobile numbers pointed towards the seriousness of the matter.



The police investigation has also revealed that Ramzan had visited many parts of the country, including Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. He used numerous mobile applications and VPN (virtual private network) for communication purposes.