Sinha releases book at Raj Bhavan

Jammu, Jan 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday released a book ‘Prakrtik, Vaidik Avem Jaivik Kheti - Graameen Udyamita Ka Naya Swaroop’ published by Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli, Kathua here at the Raj Bhavan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the book was released as a souvenir after the successful conduct of the annual festival and foundation day celebrations held under the aegis of Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan Vishwasthali, SKUAST Jammu, Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, Jammu, and Kailash Jyotish Vedic Sansthan Trust.
On the occasion, the LG said that the Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan was making a significant contribution to the advancement of Sanskrit in J&K. It is through such institutions that the Sanskrit heritage, our culture, traditions have survived, he said.
“In this research-oriented souvenir, scholars of Sanskrit and agricultural science from across the country and young researchers have written their research papers, which will increase awareness among people about Vedic farming,” the LG said.
He congratulated the publishing team and extended his best wishes to the principal, students, and Acharyas of Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, Prof J P Sharma and Director, Central Sanskrit University Jammu, Prof Madan Mohan Jha were present on the occasion.