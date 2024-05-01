SIT formed to investigate into matter: SSP Jammu

Jammu, May 1: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Vinod Kumar Wednesday stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to be headed by SDPO City South, was constituted to investigate the Greater Kailash murder case over a land dispute.

“Meanwhile, six persons were detained in this connection and action was also taken against the police officials who were present there yet could not control the law and order situation. Action has been taken against SHO Gangyal also,” he stated.

Giving a detailed account of the case, SSP Jammu said that the matter was related to two parties – one headed by Balbir Singh and the other by Purshotam vis-a-vis 33 Marlas of land. “On April 22, the court had given an order. The police ensured its implementation by the two parties. However, on April 30, a scuffle broke out between two parties regarding the same land in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu. Police Post Greater Kailash incharge and SHO Gangyal, after getting information too, reached there, apprehending that there could be a law and order problem there.”

“Some land-grabbers too were present there. Meanwhile, the scuffle resulted in injuries to few persons. One individual, namely Avtar Singh, son of Balbir Singh, resident of Kalu Chak, sustained critical injuries. Some injured were shifted to GMC, Jammu and others in Gandhinagar hospital. Avtar Singh later succumbed to his injuries at GMC Jammu. Consequently, on application of the deceased’s uncle, FIR No. 39/2024 at Police Station Gangyal U/s 302, 323, 347, 147 IPC was registered. Investigation started immediately and six persons, related to the incident, have been detained for questioning so far,” SSP Jammu said.

He stated that more arrests were underway as facts were coming to light.

“The members of the notorious land mafia have been tracked down and booked accordingly for their role in the conspiracy. Jammu Kashmir Police is fully concerned about the gravity of the matter and continues in its steadfast resolve to eradicate the mafia from its roots,” he said.