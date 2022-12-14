Situation across J&K improving very fast: DGP

According to a press note, he was a darbar of Jawans and officers in Poonch. During his visit to the frontier district DGP inaugurated newly constructed Police Station and Subordinate Lower Quarters at Loran. He later presided over a Darbar of Jawans and officers at DPL Poonch and also reviewed the security scenario of the district in officers meeting besides interacting with public representatives.

He was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ, MK Sinha, the DGP was received by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, SSP Poonch SRohit Baskotra, and other senior officers.