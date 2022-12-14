Situation across J&K improving very fast: DGP

Jammu, Dec 14: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today said that situation across J&K is improving very fast and efforts are on to strengthen it further.
According to a press note, he was a darbar of Jawans and officers in Poonch. During his visit to the frontier district DGP inaugurated newly constructed Police Station and Subordinate Lower Quarters at Loran. He later presided over a Darbar of Jawans and officers at DPL Poonch and also reviewed the security scenario of the district in officers meeting besides interacting with public representatives.
He was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ, MK Sinha, the DGP was received by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, SSP Poonch SRohit Baskotra, and other senior officers.
The DGP while addressing the Police Darbar said that district Poonch is by and large militancy free for that he congratulated personnel of police, other security forces and people of the area for their joint efforts. “Pakistan and its agencies are making continuous attempts to revive the terror structure here and want to keep anti-national activities alive in any form. Some people in the past have managed to cross the border and are in touch with their associates to revive the terror structure here . We have to make sure that no space is allowed to anyone linked with terror,” he said.
The DGP said that J&K Police alongwith other security forces have been working in a mission mode to ensure terror-free J&K. He stressed for utilising the technical as well as human resources in tracking the terrorists who managed to infiltrate. He also directed for monitoring and keeping vigilance on terror support system to demolish the ecosystem. He said that a number of terror funding cases have been busted in the recent past yet there are reports of some elements attempting to generate funds for terror activities which he said are on constant radar.
He said that Pak and its agencies are supplying drugs with criminal intention to harm young generation and to generate funds for terror activities. He stressed for stringent action against the elements found involved in drug trade as the menace not only harms the individual but society as a whole. The DGP also warned of stringent action against any officer or official found involved or helping drug trade, if any.