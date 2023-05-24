SIU continues raids at multiple locations in Kishtwar

The searches were conducted in the premises of terrorists namely Azad Hussain R/O Affani Padder, Gazi-Ud-Din R/O Jugna Keshwan, Bashir Ahmed Mughal R/O Jugna Keshwan and Sattar Din @ Rajab R/O Jugna Keshwan who are presently operating from PoK.

"During the course of searches, the evidences collected shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism," he said.

The SSP Kishtwar further disclosed that all those supporters/associates of terrorists whose involvement surfaces during investigations shall also be prosecuted. "The searches are aimed at eliminating the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of militancy, " he said.