SIU raids houses of alleged terrorists in Kishtwar

Srinagar, May 17: The Special Investigation Unit of police on Wednesday conducted raids at the houses of five persons allegedly involved in terror activities in Kishtwar district, officials said.
They said that the sleuths of SIU Kishtwar were holding multiple raids at various houses of five persons involved in terror activities.
"These terrorists affiliated with different terror outfits from Kishtwar presently live in parts of Pakistan and they are held responsible for reviving terrorism in Chenab Valley, " they said.