Six police officers transferred in J&K

Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, SSP PCR Jammu, has been transferred and posted as I/c DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range. Javid Ahmed Koul, SO to ADGP Traffic, J&K, holding additional charge of DIG Traffic Kashmir and DIG Traffic, Jammu, has transferred and posted as Incharge DIG Traffic Kashmir, against an available vacancy. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of SO to IGP Traffic, J&K”.

Shahid Mehraj Rather, Commandant IR 6th Bn, has been transferred and posted as incharge DIG Armed Kashmir against an available vacancy.