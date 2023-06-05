Skill lab inaugurated at Gandhi Memorial College

Professor B L Zutshi President Hindu Education Society Kashmir welcomed the distinguished guests. He stated that “India Skills” Competition instills confidence and hope by providing means to the youth to pursue their passion. “The competition highlights India’s capabilities to the world and facilitates learning and exposure on a global platform.”

He stated that the Gandhi Memorial College has been accredited with the Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana, and that all of the courses offered at the college are totally job-oriented.

Professor Verinder Rawal, the General Secretary, also welcomed the guests. He stated that the Prime Minister’s vision of making India the “Skill Capital of the World” can be achieved through the hard work and determination of young people. He said, “ this is the only institution that offers placement services and scholarships to needy and meritorious students.”