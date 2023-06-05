Skill lab inaugurated at Gandhi Memorial College

Jammu, June 5: The UT’s first-of-its-kind “skill lab” was inaugurated at the Gandhi Memorial College, Raipur, Bantalab, Jammu.
The lab was inaugurated by District Development Council Chairperson Bharat Bushan Bodhi here on Monday.
Stressing on the importance of the facility, Bharat Bushan appreciated the timing and said that “this would help fill a lacuna that has not been addressed in a long time.”
The DDC Chairperson appreciated the leadership of Hindu Education Society Kashmir that has adopted skill-based courses in the institution. Also, he emphasised the importance of taking other skilled courses that can be afforded by BPL families and middle-class individuals.
Professor B L Zutshi President Hindu Education Society Kashmir welcomed the distinguished guests. He stated that “India Skills” Competition instills confidence and hope by providing means to the youth to pursue their passion. “The competition highlights India’s capabilities to the world and facilitates learning and exposure on a global platform.”
He stated that the Gandhi Memorial College has been accredited with the Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana, and that all of the courses offered at the college are totally job-oriented.
Professor Verinder Rawal, the General Secretary, also welcomed the guests. He stated that the Prime Minister’s vision of making India the “Skill Capital of the World” can be achieved through the hard work and determination of young people. He said, “ this is the only institution that offers placement services and scholarships to needy and meritorious students.”
The General Secretary appealed to the guests to provide the guidance and financial assistance from time to time, so that skill courses in the institution can flourish at a higher level.
Kuldeep Raj, the chairperson of the Block Development Committee in Bhalwal, served as the guest of honour of the event. Praising the role played by the Society, he drew attention to any help that could be provided in enrolling the students of the block division in the skill courses that the institution offers.
The local Sarpanch, Kuljeet Singh Jamwal, was also present at the event. Virender Raina, Member Executive Body, also spoke at the event and stressed the need for students to be skillful. The event was also attended by M K Bangroo, Professor Savita Raina, and M L Koul Gulabi, Member Executive. The event was also attended by Dr T K Bhat.
A vote of thanks was presented by Satish Talashi, Principal of the Institution. The event was hosted and anchored by Pradeep Pandita, Assistant Professor of the institution of Mass Communication.