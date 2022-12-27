Skilling of youth key to deal with unemployment: Chief Secretary

Dr Mehta further maintained that the LG administration is has evolved a multi-pronged strategy to provide employment to the youth of J&K. He stressed on the need to skill every youngster in the UT so that gainful Self Employment avenues becomes a reality and youth become successful entrepreneurs with guidance and support from government. He also elucidated that it is also the endeavour of government to upskill youth in high value skills so that they are able to seize employment in any part of the globe.

He urged the educated youth to come forward for gaining rightful skills in the best of the skill institutes for earning their livelihood in a respectable manner. He observed that J&K has dozens of skill institutes including those of National repute like IIT, IIM, NIT and more than half a dozen Universities. He told them to utilize this opportunity for making themselves worthy enough to earn jobs of their choice. He made out that for the people with right skill sets, there is no dearth of opportunities and their earnings.