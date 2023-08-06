SKUAST-J conducts capacity development training

Jammu, Aug 6: Under the patronage of Vice Chanchellor Dr B N Tripathi, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry conducted a one day capacity development training programme on Clinical Pathology data interpretation on 4 August for students and faculty of the University.
The training was conducted under National Agricultural Higher Education Project- Institutional Development Project (NAHEP-IDP) of SKUAST Jammu. “Clinical pathology deals with analysis of clinical samples like blood, urine, stool/faeces, as well as different body fluids and the interpretation of data to ascertain the diagnosis of diseases. Thus it requires skill and practice to develop expertise in interpreting the data.”
The aim of the training was to impart skill amongst students in the interpretation of leukogram and cytology samples of animals. Two national-level experts in clinical pathology Prof. Naresh Kumar Sood, National Visiting Professor, and Prof. Kuldip Gupta, Professor & Head Department of Veterinary Pathology , GADVASU Ludhiana delivered lectures and shared their experience in handling clinical cases and diagnosing disease by analyzing the clinical sample in Veterinary Sciences.
Both the experts presented pictorial cytological slides related to tumor diagnosis and other inflammatory disorders. Participating students and faculty appreciated the content and topic covered in the training and also expected such type of expert lecturer in the near future.
The training was initially inaugurated by Dr. M. S. Bhardwal, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, and present as Chief Guest of the event , highlighted the importance of clinical pathology for clinicians in diagnosing diseases accurately.
He also welcomed the expert speaker on the relevant topic and requested the students and faculty to gain knowledge and skill through interaction with the national-level experts. The training was attended by the Head of Divisions, faculty scientists, and students. The training programme was executed through coordinator Dr Pankaj Goswami, Professor & Head, Division of Veterinary Pathology, FVSc&AH, R S Pura and the programme was anchored by Dr Riya and Dr Harnoor, PG students of the Division.