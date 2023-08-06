SKUAST-J conducts capacity development training

The training was conducted under National Agricultural Higher Education Project- Institutional Development Project (NAHEP-IDP) of SKUAST Jammu. “Clinical pathology deals with analysis of clinical samples like blood, urine, stool/faeces, as well as different body fluids and the interpretation of data to ascertain the diagnosis of diseases. Thus it requires skill and practice to develop expertise in interpreting the data.”

The aim of the training was to impart skill amongst students in the interpretation of leukogram and cytology samples of animals. Two national-level experts in clinical pathology Prof. Naresh Kumar Sood, National Visiting Professor, and Prof. Kuldip Gupta, Professor & Head Department of Veterinary Pathology , GADVASU Ludhiana delivered lectures and shared their experience in handling clinical cases and diagnosing disease by analyzing the clinical sample in Veterinary Sciences.