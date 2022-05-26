SKUAST-Jammu granted Grade A accreditation by ICAR

As per a varsity spokesman, the decision was taken by the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (NAEAB) after following the Peer Review of different activities and milestones achieved by the university in the field of academics, research, extension and infrastructural development.

The self study report for accreditation was submitted to NAEAB board in the month of May, 2021 which was subsequently approved in July 2021.

The Peer Review Team was headed by Dr. S.L. Goswami, former VC Bandha Agricultural University with Dr. S.R. Maloo, Dr. T.S. Chandrashekhara Rao, Dr. R.K.Biswas and Dr. Seema Jaggi, ADG (HRD), Member secretary.

The entry level meeting was conducted on November 25, 2021 in the presence of Prof. J. P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor wherein all the Deans and Directors of the University gave presentations on Self Study Report.