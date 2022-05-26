SKUAST-Jammu granted Grade A accreditation by ICAR

Srinagar, May 26 26: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi (ICAR) has accredited SKUAST-Jammu as Grade- A University for the period of five years from April 2021 to March 2026.
As per a varsity spokesman, the decision was taken by the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (NAEAB) after following the Peer Review of different activities and milestones achieved by the university in the field of academics, research, extension and infrastructural development.
The self study report for accreditation was submitted to NAEAB board in the month of May, 2021 which was subsequently approved in July 2021.
The Peer Review Team was headed by Dr. S.L. Goswami, former VC Bandha Agricultural University with Dr. S.R. Maloo, Dr. T.S. Chandrashekhara Rao, Dr. R.K.Biswas and Dr. Seema Jaggi, ADG (HRD), Member secretary.
The entry level meeting was conducted on November 25, 2021 in the presence of Prof. J. P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor wherein all the Deans and Directors of the University gave presentations on Self Study Report.
The team conducted virtual visits of all the constituent colleges for the campus ambience, availability of the physical infrastructure, strengths and weaknesses of the academic programmes and availability of quality human resource. Thereafter, the exit meeting was conducted by PRT on 23rd February 2022 when all the suggestions and advisory of PRT were incorporated. Later, the PRT Members finalized the reports on 11th March 2022 for placing the evaluation reports in NAEAB Meeting held on 17th March 2022.
The NAEAB has granted accreditation to undergraduate programmes, post graduate programmes and doctoral programmes offered by the university in different disciplines of agriculture, veterinary and basic sciences.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. J. P. Sharma expressed satisfaction over accreditation of SKUAST-Jammu with Grade-A and congratulated University Teaching, Non-Teaching staff and students for their hard work in achieving the success. Prof. Sharma said that Grading of institutions at national level instills a competitive spirit among the faculty and students to perform better.
He further added that the important role played by administration of SKUAST-Jammu in giving new directions to academic, research and extension activities is highly appreciable and acknowledged at national level also. The Vice Chancellor also expressed full confidence that the university will achieve new heights and shall be competitive at the national and global level.