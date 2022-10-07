SKUAST-Jammu organises Rice Field Day

Vice Chancellor Prof. J.P. Sharma as chief guest addressed the farmers and appealed them to use seed of the latest rice varieties, interact with scientists and visit the University for the latest techniques and emphasized the farmers to go for diversifications in crops. Director Research Dr. Pradeep Wali also put forth his views and made them aware of the facilities provided by the University like free soil testing in KVKs and toll free calling facility initiated by the University for farmers. Prof. and Head, Division of Plant Breeding Dr. Tuhina Dey also emphasized on the benefits of new rice varieties whereas Dr. V.B. Singh, Chief Scientist,

covered various aspects of rice diseases. Dr. Anuradha Saha, Chief Scientist and Incharge of AICRP on Rice presented a detailed outline of this programme and thanked the farmers for their active participation. Dr. Vijay Bharti, Chief Scientist hosted the programme and the programme was also attended by Dr. M.K. Pandey, Dr. S.K. Rai and Dr. Bhupesh Kumar.