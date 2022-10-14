SKUAST-J’s Int’l conference Replacement of fossil fuel with renewable energy stressed

He was also of the opinion that the consequences of climate change will result in decline of food production resulting in high prices, malnutrition and famine.

During the second day of the International Conference three keynote sessions on the themes viz., Agriculture and Forestry on Path Towards Carbon Neutrality; Public Health, Food Security and Safety; Genetics Innovations for Climate resilient Agri-food systems were conducted in which speakers from all over the world deliberated on different topics. Dr. Alice C Hughes from Hongkong deliberated on Exploring synergies between bio-diversity and carbon across scale and endorsed revisit post 2020 biodiversity frame work.