Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Shopian cremated in Jammu amid sobs

Jammu, Oct 16: Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian on Saturday was cremated in Jammu on Sunday.
The body of the deceased was brought to his Jammu residence late last evening from Shopian.
Hundreds of people from Kashmiri Pandit community, civil society and others participated in the last rites of Bhat who was shot dead at his residence yesterday.
The killing sparked protests in Jammu with demand of the PM Package employees to relocate them to Jammu till the situation improves whereas the people who participated in the cremation of Bhat at Bantalab expressed their anguish over the targetted killing.