Slogan writing, painting competition held in Ramgarh college

Samba, Sep 19: To commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, Government Degree College Ramgarh today organized Intra-College Collage making and painting Competitions on the theme ‘Truth and Non-Violence, in continuation to the series of activities organized by the college under the aegis of India’s Presidency in G20 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The event was organised under the guidance and coordination of Prof. (Dr.) Geetanjali Andotra, Principal of the College with an endeavour to rekindle the thoughts and works of the Father of the Nation.
In the Collage Making Competition, first position was secured by Anjali Dogra & Sonia Dev; second position was clicked by Chahat Sapolia & Kirandeep Kour while third position was bagged by Mohit Singh. In the Painting Competition, first and second position was secured by Shavi Malhotra and Tamana Attri respectively while third position was bagged by Vanshika Sharma.