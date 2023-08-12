Smart meters being installed for consumers’ welfare: JPDCL CE

Addressing a press conference here, Seth said that the people are being misinformed about the smart meters. He added that the smart meters are beneficial for the general masses and advised the people to not go by the propaganda against the smart meters.

He said that these smart meters are highly accurate and accordingly, the JPDCL has also kept check-meters in every sub-division.

Chief Engineer said if anyone has doubt that their meters are running faster, then such complainants should file an application in the office of Executive Engineer.

“On receiving the complaint from the aggrieved consumer, we will install a normal meter to the house of the applicant and its two days reading would be matched with the smart meter,” he said. He further stated that earlier meters were working perfectly, but it required meter readers that sometimes lead to incorrect meter reading.

However, these smart meters have removed all the stumbling blocks as it directly sends meter reading at the JPDCL’s data center on a daily basis, and that can be checked by the respective consumers, he added.

Meanwhile, the JPDCL has decided to address the grievances of the electricity consumers and accordingly, they would meet the people at certain hours on a day in every week.

Pertinently, protest demonstrations took place in Jammu city, and its peripheral areas when the teams reached their respective areas to install smart meters.