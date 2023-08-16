Smart meters | Div Com discusses public concern with civil society, JPDCL

One of the key points of contention discussed in the meeting was the installation of smart meters, with doubts arising about their functionality and reliability. During the session, the doubts were effectively addressed and explanations were provided to allay concerns.

The Div Com, considering the concerns raised by the civil society members, proposed a solution wherein he directed JPDCL to conduct a trial run by installing digital meters in parallel with the smart meters in specific locations to verify the readings for the satisfaction of the public. This trial phase aims to ascertain the accuracy and authenticity of readings produced by the newly installed smart meters.