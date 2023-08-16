Smart meters | Div Com discusses public concern with civil society, JPDCL

Jammu, Aug 16: Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting to discuss and address the public concerns surrounding smart Power meters in the division. In an effort to dispel doubts and foster clarity, the meeting was convened with representatives from the civil society, including Industries and Traders associations of the city.
One of the key points of contention discussed in the meeting was the installation of smart meters, with doubts arising about their functionality and reliability. During the session, the doubts were effectively addressed and explanations were provided to allay concerns.
The Div Com, considering the concerns raised by the civil society members, proposed a solution wherein he directed JPDCL to conduct a trial run by installing digital meters in parallel with the smart meters in specific locations to verify the readings for the satisfaction of the public. This trial phase aims to ascertain the accuracy and authenticity of readings produced by the newly installed smart meters.
Another major concern brought to the attention was that the meters are mounted at much height on electricity poles, sometimes clustered together, making it difficult for the consumers to examine the readings .
Responding to the issue, the Div Com instructed the JPDCL to explore possibilities to decrease the height or install meters on walls of the consumers.
The Managing Director JPDCL also apprised about the benefits and operation of these smart meters, while shedding light on their accuracy and efficiency. He also cleared the doubts, queries raised by the presidents of market associations.
The Divisional Commissioner assured all stakeholders that the introduction of smart meters is an initiative intended to usher in a new era of transparency and precision in power consumption measurement. The ultimate goal is to facilitate error-free readings and ensure the proper utilisation of electricity while collecting revenue in a just and genuine manner, he emphasised.
The Div Com also directed JPDCL to notify helpline numbers to address the distress calls regarding smart meters and redress issues promptly. He also asked for a regular review of the functioning of the control rooms, Helpline numbers.
The Div Com also assured the civil society that JPDCL officials will be designated for installation of meters to redress issues on the spot.