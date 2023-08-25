Smart meters, Toll Plaza issues | Govt keen to address public concerns: Div Com Jammu

While briefing the media, the Divisional Commissioner said that these installations are not unique to Jammu and Kashmir but are being carried out across the nation. He explained that Smart Meters offer connectivity and are designed to empower end consumers by curbing power loss.

The Div Com informed that a meeting with Civil society was held in which it was decided to install check meters (old digital meters in parallel to Smart meters) to verify the readings. “The Meters have been installed in a warehouse area where it was found that readings are the same. The same practice would be replicated in other areas for the satisfaction of consumers” he added.