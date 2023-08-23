Smart Power Meters | JPDCL announces relief measures: Official spokesman

Jammu, Aug 22: In response to public concerns and grievances surrounding the implementation of smart power meters, Managing Director Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Shiv Anant Tyal made several important announcements today.
Acknowledging the difficulties faced by consumers in examining meter readings, the Managing Director has directed that, henceforth, meters shall preferentially be installed on consumers' house walls. To ensure a seamless and transparent installation process, JPDCL officials will accompany the vendors at the time of meter installation, an official press release said.
Responding to the need for accuracy verification, the JPDCL will install old digital meters in parallel with smart meters in specific locations. This trial phase will assess the accuracy and authenticity of readings produced by the newly installed smart meters.
Helpline numbers and help desks have been established to receive calls and promptly address issues regarding smart meters. These resources will serve as a direct line of communication for consumers to report and resolve meter-related concerns.
Dedicated Nodal Officers have been appointed from various subdivisions of JPDCL to oversee the redressal of Smart Meter grievances. They will be responsible for resolving consumer complaints related to Smart Meters received through calls, SMS or WhatsApp.