Smart Power Meters | JPDCL announces relief measures: Official spokesman

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by consumers in examining meter readings, the Managing Director has directed that, henceforth, meters shall preferentially be installed on consumers' house walls. To ensure a seamless and transparent installation process, JPDCL officials will accompany the vendors at the time of meter installation, an official press release said.

Responding to the need for accuracy verification, the JPDCL will install old digital meters in parallel with smart meters in specific locations. This trial phase will assess the accuracy and authenticity of readings produced by the newly installed smart meters.