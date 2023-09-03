Smart Power Meters | People friendly steps to encourage consumers
Jammu, Sep 2: The Jammu district administration is diligently working to facilitate the seamless adoption of Smart Power Meters, recognising the need to address genuine concerns while spreading accurate information among the public, an official press release said.
In a concerted effort to raise awareness and foster understanding the district administration organised a series of informative sessions at various locations throughout the district. Using a blend of modern and traditional communication channels, the administration is actively sharing insights about these advanced meters.
A recent session was conducted at Kunjwani, where SDM Jammu South, Atul Dutt Sharma, assured the public that Smart Meters would eradicate unscheduled power cuts, ensuring greater reliability on power supply. He personally addressed attendees' specific queries and promptly directed concerned officers to investigate and resolve issues related to excessive billing. He emphasised that power bills would accurately reflect actual consumption, alleviating any unfounded concerns.
He also praised the active participation and open-mindedness of the locals and acknowledged the local Corporator's significant contribution in disseminating positive information.
The Corporator also praised the administration's efforts and raised concerns about erratic water supply, seeking its early resolution
Furthermore, the SDM informed the public about an ongoing amnesty scheme introduced by the power department. This scheme allows consumers to pay off their outstanding bills up to March 2022, without interest charges by the end of this month and avail the much-needed financial relief.
The Sub Divisional Magistrate, along with other officials, actively resolved numerous complaints related to smart meters. They emphasised uninterrupted power supply and the importance of timely bill payment and preventing power theft.
The Executive Engineer promised smooth power supply and issue resolution. Several officials and citizens attended the meeting, including Tehsildar Harjeet Singh and SHO Ajay Chib.