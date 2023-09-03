Smart Power Meters | People friendly steps to encourage consumers

In a concerted effort to raise awareness and foster understanding the district administration organised a series of informative sessions at various locations throughout the district. Using a blend of modern and traditional communication channels, the administration is actively sharing insights about these advanced meters.

A recent session was conducted at Kunjwani, where SDM Jammu South, Atul Dutt Sharma, assured the public that Smart Meters would eradicate unscheduled power cuts, ensuring greater reliability on power supply. He personally addressed attendees' specific queries and promptly directed concerned officers to investigate and resolve issues related to excessive billing. He emphasised that power bills would accurately reflect actual consumption, alleviating any unfounded concerns.