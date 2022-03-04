SMVDSB cautions yatris against fraudsters booking fake helicopter tickets

Jammu, Mar 4: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Ramesh Kumar Friday cautioned the yatris against fraudsters booking fake helicopter tickets.
“The sale of helicopter tickets for yatris travelling from Katra to Sanjichhat and back is the sole prerogative of SMVDSB and the board has not authorised any agent, agency, or person to use its name to sell or undertake online bookings for any services being provided by SMVDSB, Katra,” CEO Ramesh Kumar said.
He asked the yatris to use only the official website of the SMVDSB for booking services like helicopter tickets and not to “fall prey to the fraudulent advertisements issued by unauthorised websites offering confirmed helicopter tickets, and sale of prasad.”
The directive has been issued after taking “serious note of the complaints regarding booking of fake helicopter tickets by some unscrupulous elements to the yatris by adopting modus operandi of using their websites, travel portals and travel agencies despite the issuance of advisory through print media and display in the shape of flex at prominent locations by SMVDSB.”
The CEO said that the complaint regarding fleecing of yatris by these fraudulent elements had already been filed with the Crime Branch and cyber branch of J&K Police that were investigating the matter.