SMVDSB cautions yatris against fraudsters booking fake helicopter tickets

“The sale of helicopter tickets for yatris travelling from Katra to Sanjichhat and back is the sole prerogative of SMVDSB and the board has not authorised any agent, agency, or person to use its name to sell or undertake online bookings for any services being provided by SMVDSB, Katra,” CEO Ramesh Kumar said.

He asked the yatris to use only the official website of the SMVDSB for booking services like helicopter tickets and not to “fall prey to the fraudulent advertisements issued by unauthorised websites offering confirmed helicopter tickets, and sale of prasad.”