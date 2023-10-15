SMVDU celebrates Students’ Day

Reasi, Oct 15: The Universal Human Values Cell, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) organised the Students’ Day which is celebrated on the occasion to mark birth anniversary of great scientist, missile man of India, teacher and former President, Bharat Ratna, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Balbir Singh, Event Coordinator and Dean Academic Affairs, SMVDU.
The chief guest Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Babila Rakwal addressed faculty, staff, students and SMVDU families. She highlighted the contributions of Dr. APJ Kalam in transforming India into a developed and modern country.
The DC appreciated the cultural performances of the students showcasing India’s cultural diversity. “Dr APJ Kalam always stressed on the need to liberate ourselves from mediocrity and ignite our minds for betterment of self, society and country”, the DC said.
The guest of honour Registrar SMVDU, Nagendra Singh Jamwal also addressed the audience and shared memories of SMVDU’s inauguration by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on 19th August 2004.
On the occasion a documentary on the life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was shown to the audience followed by cultural program by students of SMVDU.
The students and the teachers took an oath written by Dr. APJ Kalam emphasising the duties, responsibilities, morals and ethics for the students and teachers. Poster making activity was also carried out in this regard by Dr Rajiv Kumar and Dr. Anil Bhardwaj on the theme of Dr APJ Kalam and the winners were felicitated by the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries.
On the occasion a message of Prof Pragati Kumar Vice Chancellor SMVDU was also read which emphasized on following the path shown by Dr. APJ Kalam by youth to transform individuals, society and the country into a world power.