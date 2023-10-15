SMVDU celebrates Students’ Day

The guest of honour Registrar SMVDU, Nagendra Singh Jamwal also addressed the audience and shared memories of SMVDU’s inauguration by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on 19th August 2004.

On the occasion a documentary on the life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was shown to the audience followed by cultural program by students of SMVDU.

The students and the teachers took an oath written by Dr. APJ Kalam emphasising the duties, responsibilities, morals and ethics for the students and teachers. Poster making activity was also carried out in this regard by Dr Rajiv Kumar and Dr. Anil Bhardwaj on the theme of Dr APJ Kalam and the winners were felicitated by the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries.

On the occasion a message of Prof Pragati Kumar Vice Chancellor SMVDU was also read which emphasized on following the path shown by Dr. APJ Kalam by youth to transform individuals, society and the country into a world power.