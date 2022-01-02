SMVDU’s Katra Campus closed after 13 students test COVID-19 positive

“It has been found expedient to close Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Kakryal (Katra) to contain the spread of disease and ensure safety of the students and general public,” Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Charandeep Singh, said in an order and subsequently ordered closure of the campus till further orders in exercise of the powers vested in him under National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.