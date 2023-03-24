Soaring temperature drops in Jammu amid rainfall

Banihal recorded 17.6 degree Celsius as maximum temperature and minimum temperature was 5.0 degree Celsius, and Bhaderwah recorded 16.4 degree Celsius as maximum temperature and minimum temperature was 5.6 degree Celsius.

As per the local forecast for March 25, 2023, the meteorological department has stated that Jammu will have partly cloudy sky to very light rainfall where the maximum temperature will remain around 22 degree Celsius to 16 as minimum temperature.