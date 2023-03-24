Soaring temperature drops in Jammu amid rainfall

Jammu, Mar 24: The gradual rise in day temperature in March in Jammu has dropped amid rainfall in plain and hilly areas of the region.
The maximum temperature in Jammu was 22.1 degree Celsius and minimum temperature was 14.9.
In Katra, the maximum temperature was 20.5 degree Celsius and minimum temperature was 12.0. In Batote, the maximum temperature was 15.8 degree Celsius and minimum temperature was 7.5 degree Celsius.
Banihal recorded 17.6 degree Celsius as maximum temperature and minimum temperature was 5.0 degree Celsius, and Bhaderwah recorded 16.4 degree Celsius as maximum temperature and minimum temperature was 5.6 degree Celsius.
As per the local forecast for March 25, 2023, the meteorological department has stated that Jammu will have partly cloudy sky to very light rainfall where the maximum temperature will remain around 22 degree Celsius to 16 as minimum temperature.
“The Jammu will have isolated thunder/lightning tomorrow,” the meteorological department forecasted for March 25th.