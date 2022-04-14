Solar power mechanism may ensure J&K free power in next 4-5 years: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister made this statement during his visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba where he led a high level team of central government officers to review arrangements for the “National Panchayati Raj Diwas” rally to be addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24.

While giving details about 500 KV Solar plant, being installed at a cost of around Rs 2.45 Cr on a total area of 6,408 square metres in the Palli Panchayat, Dr Jitendra said, “This will provide clean electricity and light to 340 houses in the Panchayat, thus making it the first ‘Carbon Neutral Panchayat’ under the Government of India’s “Gram Urja Swaraj Programme.”