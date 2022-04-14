Solar power mechanism may ensure J&K free power in next 4-5 years: Dr Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Apr 14: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh has stated that alternative solar mechanisms being developed by the central government in J&K may ensure free electricity in the Union Territory in next four to five years.
The Union Minister made this statement during his visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba where he led a high level team of central government officers to review arrangements for the “National Panchayati Raj Diwas” rally to be addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24.
While giving details about 500 KV Solar plant, being installed at a cost of around Rs 2.45 Cr on a total area of 6,408 square metres in the Palli Panchayat, Dr Jitendra said, “This will provide clean electricity and light to 340 houses in the Panchayat, thus making it the first ‘Carbon Neutral Panchayat’ under the Government of India’s “Gram Urja Swaraj Programme.”
He stated that not just this Palli Panchayat, but entire Jammu would become a role model of alternate (solar) power mechanism for the country. “Amid ruckus over inflation, making use of this alternative power mechanism with the installation of solar plants, the central government will try to ensure free electricity in J&K in the next four to five years. This is all going to be possible through innovation, promotion of agri startups and use of technology in rural development,” he said.
“Panchayti Raj Diwas” this year is being organised by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Science & Technology, the Department of Biotechnology and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India.