Solve problems of youth : Sat Sharma

Jammu, Oct 4 : Senior BJP leader Sat Sharma today said that the youth form the backbone of society and nation.
According to a press note he was listening to public grievances here. Sharma asked the administration for the early redressal of the issue of the youth, who appeared for the examination of sub-inspector posts. He said that the youth form the backbone of a society and the nation and the issues faced by them must not go unattended for a longer period of time.
Youth, while pursuing their jobs and businesses, have the capacity to build a strong society with their skills, with the view of eradicating poverty, and developing the economic condition and political stability of the society and the nation to which they belong.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to harness the power of the youth, has envisioned a developed nation, where youth leads the innovations, inventions, and discoveries in every field like medicine, space, oceans, agriculture, and business and contributes directly to the progress of the nation. While talking to the youth, Sat Sharma stressed that BJP believes that the future lies in the hands of the youth and every call of the youth is taken by the party on the priority to address their issues.
Sat Sharma said this, while he was listening to the grievances of the public, who had visited the BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. He was accompanied by SC Morcha Seh-Prabhari & JMC Councillor Jeet Angral and Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan Department Incharge Ankush Gupta during the camp.
Besides SI aspirants, various other deputations and individuals from Samba, Talab Tillo, Satwari, Doda, Ajeet Nagar, Nagrota, Janipur, Amb, Kishtwar, and other places shared their grievances with the BJP leaders, which were related to pension case, promotion, repair of road, sewerage, drains, land record correction, water supply. All the grievances were taken up with the senior officials of the concerned departments for early disposal.
Jeet Angral and Ankush Gupta managed the proceedings of the grievance redressal camp and diarized the issues presented by the visitors.