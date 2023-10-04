Solve problems of youth : Sat Sharma

According to a press note he was listening to public grievances here. Sharma asked the administration for the early redressal of the issue of the youth, who appeared for the examination of sub-inspector posts. He said that the youth form the backbone of a society and the nation and the issues faced by them must not go unattended for a longer period of time.

Youth, while pursuing their jobs and businesses, have the capacity to build a strong society with their skills, with the view of eradicating poverty, and developing the economic condition and political stability of the society and the nation to which they belong.