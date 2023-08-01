Some people misleading community about ST quota: BJP

Jammu, Aug 1: Some Gujjar leaders from BJP today alleged that some people are misleading their community about Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota.
In a statement, they said, “What some of our former members of the assembly have expressed in their joint statement is not only ridiculous and untimely but also misleading. Because their statement does not state at all what they ultimately want. and what measures do they suggest to achieve the ultimate goal. We want answers to only two things from these gentlemen. One thing is, do you know that the government is not reducing the 10 percent quota of Scheduled Tribes in any way? Secondly, if the government gives the status of scheduled tribe to any other ethnic tribe without harming our community, do you have any objection?”
They added that more than that, “what we have the right to ask you gentlemen is that everyone knew that the government was going to take concrete steps for the improvement and welfare of all deserving backward areas and classes for the past many years, so why did you remain silent.” “Now that the panchayat, local body and parliamentary elections are coming, the people fully understand the fact that the narrative of the incomprehensible thing you are making is only of a political nature and not of public interest. Not only that, but pointless, It is inconclusive and misleading,” the BJP leaders said.