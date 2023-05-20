SOTTO, GMC Jammu organise workshop on 'Organ and Tissue Donation'

The workshop was organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India at the Auditorium, GMC Jammu.

This workshop saw 150 participants take part including medical professionals, Heads of Departments (HoDs), faculty, and nursing students.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by the release of SOTTO’s first annual newsletter “Naman”. The eminent speakers were invited to talk on various aspects of organ donation.