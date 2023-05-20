SOTTO, GMC Jammu organise workshop on 'Organ and Tissue Donation'

Jammu, May 20: State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) in collaboration with Government Medical College Jammu organised a scientific workshop on "Organ and Tissue Donation."
The workshop was organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India at the Auditorium, GMC Jammu.
This workshop saw 150 participants take part including medical professionals, Heads of Departments (HoDs), faculty, and nursing students.
The inaugural ceremony was followed by the release of SOTTO’s first annual newsletter “Naman”. The eminent speakers were invited to talk on various aspects of organ donation.
Dr. Haroon Salaria as a speaker on the occasion spoke on "Identification of Donors and Brain Stem Death Declaration." He said that brain death, also commonly referred to as death by neurologic criteria, has been considered a legal definition of death for decades. Its determination involves many considerations and subtleties.
Dr Anita Vig addressed the gathering on "how to maintain a donor". She said that the management of a brain-dead donor involves a combination of mechanical ventilation, fluid replacement, and inotropes or vasopressors, using a simplified method as the adapted VIP approach can contribute to improving management.