Special camps held in Jammu areas to facilitate land mutation

Jammu , Jan 16: Special camps are being held in Kishtwar, Matta, Hidyal and Lochkhazono villages for the mutation of landholdings.
All the applicants of the villages (as stated in the subject), who have applied for attestation of the mutation through the online mode through the specified portal i.e jkrevenue.nic.in that various camps pertaining to the stated cause are being held in your respective villages for the aforementioned purpose.
The camp for Village Kishtwar will be held at Tehsil Ktw, Headquarters on 17.1.2023 and camps for Village Matta, Hidyal and Lochkhazono will be held on 18.1.2023 at tehsil, headquarters.