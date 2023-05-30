Special commemorative stamp issued in honour of J&K Rifle Association

DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP Mukesh Singh along with the President J&K Rifle Association (JKRA) S.S. Sodhi and Arun Mansotra, Treasurer unveiled the stamp paying tribute to the exceptional accomplishments of the JKRA.

Various sports federations in Jammu and Kashmir and across the nation have lauded this initiative by the Department of Post.

The distinguished Chief Patron of JKRA, Dilbag Singh, extended congratulations to S.S Sodhi and his dedicated team and commended the JKRA for their consistent display of talent and prowess, securing numerous medals in recent tournaments, state nationals, and international events.