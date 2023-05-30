Special commemorative stamp issued in honour of J&K Rifle Association

Jammu, May 30: A special commemorative stamp in honour of the J&K Rifle Association has been issued here.
DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP Mukesh Singh congratulated S.S.Sodhi, President J&K Rifle Association on the release of the commemorative stamp.
In recognition of J&K Rifle Association’s relentless efforts in promoting the sport and their outstanding contributions to the field of shooting, the Department of Post, Philately Bureau, Head Post Office Gandhi Nagar, Jammu issued the commemorative stamp worth Rs 5 in honour of the J&K Rifle Association here today.
DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP Mukesh Singh along with the President J&K Rifle Association (JKRA) S.S. Sodhi and Arun Mansotra, Treasurer unveiled the stamp paying tribute to the exceptional accomplishments of the JKRA.
Various sports federations in Jammu and Kashmir and across the nation have lauded this initiative by the Department of Post.
The distinguished Chief Patron of JKRA, Dilbag Singh, extended congratulations to S.S Sodhi and his dedicated team and commended the JKRA for their consistent display of talent and prowess, securing numerous medals in recent tournaments, state nationals, and international events.
DGP appreciated the dedication and hard work demonstrated by the shooters and the support provided by JKRA to all shooters and associates. ADGP Mukesh Singh hailed the commemorative stamp as a symbol of inspiration and motivation for aspiring shooters across the nation. He emphasised the JKRA's commitment to advancing the sport.
S.S. Sodhi, the President of J&K Rifle Association, expressed his gratitude to DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP Mukesh Singh, and the Department of Post, Philately Bureau, Head Post Office Gandhi Nagar, Jammu for the prestigious recognition. He assured all shooters and new players that the association would provide support and assistance to help them participate in national and international tournaments. The district heads and associates of JKRA have been advised to conduct training camps to prepare shooters for future competitions.
The JKRA stamp has received appreciation from all shooters, team members, school colleagues, and coaches.