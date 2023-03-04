Special Lok Adalat on matrimonial cases held across J&K

Jammu, Mar 4: As a part of the calendar of activities for the year 2023 prepared by J&K Legal Services Authority, a special Lok Adalat was organised throughout J&K today.
The Lok Adalat was organised under the leadership of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority as well as Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court
Legal Services Committee.
The focus for today’s Lok Adalat was on amicable settlement of matrimonial disputes among the parties and to finally dispose off their cases on the basis of consensus arrived at between them to ensure immediate “respite not only to the parties but also to their family members from the evils of litigation leading to unrest in the family.”
As per the information received from various districts of U.T of J&K, a total of 669 cases involving matrimonial disputes were taken up by 65 benches in the day long Special Lok Adalat organised at various courts across the UT of J&K, out of which 224 cases were settled and finally disposed of, besides an amount of Rs. 51,10,500/- was awarded as compensation/settlement amount.
Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Amit Kumar Gupta, while talking to media persons informed that “this was the first Special LokAdalat of matrimonial cases in the current calendar year and as per the schedule of activities prepared for the current calendar year, the next Special LokAdalat shall be conducted on Saturday, April 15, 2023, focusing on quick settlement of Motor Accident Claim cases (MACT Cases)pending disposal in various courts of the U.T of J&K.”