Special prayers mark the beginning of Navratra festival at Vaishno Devi shrine

The Maha Yagya' which is being performed by chanting of Vedic hymns with other religious ceremonies at the holy cave shrine for peace, prosperity, health, safety and well being of mankind, will conclude with Purna Ahuti' on Mahanavami, a spokesperson of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board said.

He said it is being telecast on Shraddha MH-One channel from 11: 30 AM to 1:00 PM daily during Navratras.

Like in the past, the Board has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate a much larger number of pilgrims who are likely to visit the Shrine during Navratras.