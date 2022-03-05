Special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ hosted in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 5: Just a week away from its theatrical release, the makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ hosted its special screening in Jammu on Saturday.
Its national award-winning filmmaker VivekRanjanAgnihotri joined by its cast including Pallavi Joshi, DarshanKumaar and BhashaSumbli had invited influential personalities, politicians, army officers, and prominent representatives of Kashmiri Pandits for its screening.
Post the screening, the filmmakers took their feedback on the story.
Moved by the narrative, the audience praised Agnihotri’s vision to make a film on such a challenging subject.
During media interaction, the filmmakers narrated the difficulties they faced while shooting the movie in J&K.
Last year, Agnihotri and his actress wife Pallavi Joshi visited the US for over a month-long schedule of the special screenings of ‘The Kashmir Files’ across different cities.
Written and directed by Agnihotri, it features MithunChakraborty, AnupamKher, DarshanKumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and ChinmayMandlekar.
Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, AbhishekAgarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and VivekRanjanAgnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to release in theatres on March 11, 2022.
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, who attended the film screening, said it brought back memories of the difficult times in Kashmir.
Talking to reporters after the screening of the film, Singh said, “Some scenes are close to reality. In totality, it is a good film.”