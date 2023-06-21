Special Yoga sessions organised across Jammu Division

Jammu, June 21: Depicting the true spirit of ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ the special Yoga sessions and camps organised today across Jammu Division to mark the celebration of 9th International Yoga Day.
It witnessed zealous participation of people from across the social spectrum.
Senior citizens, youth, women and children participated enthusiastically in the special camps and learnt the iconic Yoga Asanas to stay physically as well as mentally healthy.
Events were held in Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Rajouri.