Speed up digitisation of revenue records: Chief Secretary

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking during the review meeting of J&K Capex of the Revenue Department, he said that the issues of land demarcation and incorporation of new entries in the land records had always been the cause of concern and the ongoing digitisation of land records would fully address these concerns.

Mehta said that the adoption of digital technologies in the Revenue Department would facilitate the online provision of Fard Intikhabs and mutations and also ensure that no transaction was done in the land records of the landowners without their knowledge.