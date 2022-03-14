Speed up digitisation of revenue records: Chief Secretary

Jammu, Mar 14: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday said that the ongoing digital transformation of the revenue administration would bring openness and speed in the decision making and improve the delivery of service in the next three months.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking during the review meeting of J&K Capex of the Revenue Department, he said that the issues of land demarcation and incorporation of new entries in the land records had always been the cause of concern and the ongoing digitisation of land records would fully address these concerns.
Mehta said that the adoption of digital technologies in the Revenue Department would facilitate the online provision of Fard Intikhabs and mutations and also ensure that no transaction was done in the land records of the landowners without their knowledge.
He directed for ensuring that laptops and tabs were given to the identified revenue functionaries within the scheduled time, while further adding that an appropriate mobile app should also be developed to facilitate mobile governance.
The chief secretary directed the department to ensure that one room in patwar khanas in each patwar halqa was reserved for patwaris for public meetings for at least two hours for four days a week.
He directed to ensure that the names of tehsildars, naib-tehsildars, girdawars, and patwaris and their mobile numbers were permanently displayed on the walls of these buildings along with helpline numbers to enable the visitors to lodge their complaints on these helplines in case the revenue officials or patwaris were not available for public meetings.
Reiterating his earlier directions, Mehta asked the department to ensure that land passbooks were distributed to the landowners in two districts, Srinagar and Jammu, by March 31, 2022, and to all the landowners in the remaining district by August 15, 2022.