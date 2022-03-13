Speed up work execution in Kathua: Chief Secretary

Kathua, Mar 13: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Sunday urged the authorities to speed up the work execution in the Kathua district.
Speaking at a review meeting of Kathua district, Mehta said that the government had pushed reset of the sustainable and participatory development by reimagining work ethics and culture for achieving welfare and developmental goals in J&K.
He said that work ethics reset had translated promise into performance, as typified by a spike in the completion rate of developmental works and near saturation of social security schemes in J&K.
The chief secretary said despite a stricter financial regime, around 50,000 works would be completed this year.
He said completion of such a large number of works had busted the myth that a tighter and rule-based financial regime throttles the economic activity.
Mehta also inaugurated a 50-bedded COVID block pre-fab facility at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital (GMC&AH) Kathua funded by American India Foundation under CSR and SDRF.
He directed for enlarging the scope of activities in MGNREGA through convergence with other departments.
Saying that the district had realised only one-fifth of its potential so far, the chief secretary directed for targeting the generation of at least 50 lakh person days a year.
He asked for converting all grams in the district as swacch grams by August 15.
Mehta directed for developing the Bani-Basohli axis going all the way to Sinthan Top and beyond to the valley as eco and adventure tourism axis.
He said members of the youth clubs should be skilled and assisted in concert with mission youth to provide tourist-related services along the tourism axis.
The chief secretary said tented and homestay facilities for tourists in and around these places would be a big draw amongst the tourists as it would with the surroundings.
He also directed organising the Kathua tourism festival to project Kathua as a potential tourism destination on the tourism landscape of J&K.