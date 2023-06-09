Spl Secy gets additional charge of Director FCS&CA, Kashmir

Jammu, June 9: J&K government Friday assigned the additional charge of the Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Kashmir to the senior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer and Special Secretary FCS&CA.
“In the interest of administration, Abdul Sattar, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, shall hold the charge of the post of Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, on temporary basis, in addition to his own duties, till a regular arrangement is made,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary, Sanjeev Verma.