Spread of HIV worries authorities in Kathua

The authorities concerned suspect migrant laborers, truck drivers, and other types of employees who serve outside Jammu and Kashmir and stay away from their homes for a long time and on returning, they unintentionally become the cause of HIV spread in the villages of the border district.

Quoting figures an official of J&K AIDS Control Society who works in Kathua told Greater Kashmir that “Of 295, 136 are adult male, 143 are adult female, 11 are male children and 5 are female children – People Living with HIV (PLHIV) and registered for care at Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Kathua who have been provided medicines.”